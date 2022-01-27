Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 24 January 2022
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series. Key facts The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than …The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 19 December 2021:
- the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
- 2,357,960 total paid jobs (down 560 or 0.02 percent)
- 115,520 paid jobs in primary industries (up 700 or 0.61 percent)
- 448,140 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 750 or 0.17 percent)
- 1,735,950 paid jobs in services industries (up 510 or 0.03 percent)
- 58,350 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 2,520 or 4.14 percent)
- the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
- $1,138.94 (down $2.61 or 0.23 percent).
