Don’t Look Up! Domino’s Drone Delivery Trial Cleared For Take-off In New Zealand

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (Domino’s) today announced it has signed an agreement with Flirtey Inc. (SkyDrop) to expand its drone food delivery trials in New Zealand.

After making history with the world’s first pizza delivery by drone from the Domino’s Whangaparaoa store in Auckland in 2016, the two companies have partnered again to offer the innovative service to even more Kiwi pizza lovers with new and improved drone technology.

“We believe drone delivery will be an essential component of our pizza deliveries in the future,” Domino’s Group CEO and Managing Director Don Meij said.

“Customers benefit from the convenience of having fresh, hot pizzas delivered with zero contact to their homes by electrically-powered drones, which also reduces traffic congestion and greenhouse emissions.”

SkyDrop Founder and CEO Matthew Sweeny said the company was excited to launch the second stage of the commercial drone delivery partnership with Domino’s.

“New Zealand has a real opportunity to be at the forefront of the drone delivery industry globally,” he said. “We look forward to expanding our leadership in the trillion-dollar store-to-door food delivery market.”

Since the initial trial, Mr Sweeny said SkyDrop had developed faster, safer, quieter, and greener drones capable of carrying increased payloads of up to 3.5kg.

It had also improved the precision delivery altitude of the drone up to 60 metres, added a parachute system for safety, and received Part 102 Unmanned Aircraft Operator Certificate and Operations Specifications from the CAA in New Zealand.

Domino’s New Zealand General Manager Cameron Toomey said they were currently reviewing locations across the country for the drone delivery trial to commence later this year.

“We can’t wait to give our customers the unique experience of having their favourite Domino’s pizzas delivered by drone,” he said.

The first Domino’s drone delivery in Whangaparaoa was conducted under Civil Aviation Rules Part 101 and was attended by both the CAA and Ministry of Transport. The delivery drone was subsequently accepted into the Aviation collection at the Auckland Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT).

