New Zealand Leads International Health And Safety Network

New Zealand is placed front and centre on the global health and safety stage this year as Greg Dearsly (New Zealand Institute of Safety Management – NZISM) starts his term as President of the International Network of Safety and Health Professional Organisations (INSHPO).

INSHPO is the global voice for the occupational health and safety profession and acts as a forum for international collaboration amongst its member organisations, who hail from the US, Canada, UK, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It is also the creator of the INSHPO Professional Capability Framework, developed to provide clarity and a consistent level of professionalism amongst generalist health and safety practitioners worldwide.

NZISM has had a long involvement with INSHPO but this is the first time a New Zealand representative has held the key presidency role. For the new President, 2022 will focus on successful delivery of INSHPO’s current strategy which includes continual development of the Capability Framework, research, and collaboration with and promotion of the global health and safety profession.

“INSHPO has two existing projects related to member benefits which will come to fruition in 2022. Firstly, we will facilitate a global research project that will examine the value delivered to organisations using safety professionals. I believe the COVID pandemic has highlighted not only the need, but also the benefit of having trained health and safety professionals who can adapt their knowledge and experience to meet new challenges.

The second project is working with organisations who support the Singapore Accord, a commitment to improving OHS professional and practitioner capabilities. We will be promoting the tangible benefits seen by organisations who have used the INSHPO Capability Framework as the basis to develop and educate their aspiring health and safety professionals.

I am certainly looking forward to playing my part in seeing the health and safety profession gain the recognition it deserves.”

