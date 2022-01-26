E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit Is Set To Catalyse The Future Of Aotearoa’s Primary Industries In June 2022

Press Release – Boma NZ

Following the success of its E Tipu 2021 summit, Boma New Zealand announces E Tipu 2022: The Boma Agri Summit — set for 21-22 June in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

As a national event with global reach, E Tipu connects Aotearoa’s food and fibre sector with the world — bringing together remarkable speakers and changemakers to ignite vital conversations, share mind-blowing insights and help shape the future of Aotearoa’s primary industries.

E Tipu 2021 walked its talk, showcasing extraordinary local produce, delivering on an ambitious sustainability plan, collaborating with mana whenua, and offering a rich media experience for virtual attendees. The event brought together 38 world-class speakers, innovative partners and hundreds of attendees from across the world to tackle the major questions facing our food and fibre sector.

Building on the momentum of previous years, E Tipu 2022 is bigger and bolder — with more reach, virtual integration and collaboration opportunities than ever before. The summit features two days of talks from global and local world leaders in agri, plus interactive workshops, expert panels and special Q&As, innovative exhibits, valuable cross-sector networking, and more.

Boma NZ founder and CEO Kaila Colbin says, “The energy coming off of E Tipu 2021 was incredible, with people immediately following up to kick off new projects and act on what they learned. We’re looking to further turbocharge that momentum, and are excited to once again collaborate with and amplify the many incredible innovations and initiatives taking place across the sector.”

E Tipu sits at the nexus of the practical and the radical, exploring how we can be more innovative, collaborative, sustainable and profitable — now and into the future. The summit uniquely creates a space to ‘zoom out’ and foster the Medici effect: the idea that increased creativity and breakthrough innovations most often occur when ideas and talented people from different fields are brought together to collaborate.

Critically, E Tipu is not a talk-fest. It’s about connecting, arming and inspiring changemakers across Aotearoa’s primary industries and beyond for what comes next — so they can take specific, positive action the very next day.

The summit sparks transformations. Meat the Need — a social enterprise initiative by farmer and industry leader Wayne Langford — was founded as a direct result of the 2019 summit and has since donated enough produce to feed half a million kiwis in need. After challenging Venues Ōtautahi to source 80% local produce for E Tipu 2021, Executive Chef Dan Shanks has spearheaded a local procurement model for all Venues Ōtautahi events — putting over $1 million back into the Canterbury economy in 2020 alone.

The summit is supported by Host City Partner ChristchurchNZ and is a truly hybrid event — offering an in-person conference in Christchurch and a rich virtual experience for attendees globally through a full-service event platform.

E Tipu celebrates diversity to accelerate change and is an inclusive and accessible summit — offering scholarships and youth rates, and partnering with a broad range of organisations such as Agri-Women’s Development Trust, Lincoln University and AGMARDT. In collaboration with Ngāi Tūāhuriri, summit organisers Boma New Zealand are committed to bringing all summit aspects to life biculturally.

The first round of speaker announcements for E Tipu 2022 will be released in the coming weeks.

Super Early Bird tickets are available from Tuesday, 1 February at $599+GST for in-person attendees and $109+GST for virtual tickets. Special rates are available for farmers, not-for-profits, startups, groups and youth. Boma New Zealand has a comprehensive COVID-safe plan and refunds and transfers policy for E Tipu 2022, ensuring attendees can book with certainty and attend with confidence.

Tickets can be purchased at etipu.boma.global.

