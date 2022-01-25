What You Need To Know About ORBS In 2022

Press Release – ACN Newswire

2021 was a huge year for the cryptocurrency market, with huge strides in growth and adoption of digital assets, NFTs, and blockchain worldwide. It was also an incredible year for Moonstake as we rose to the top rankings of global staking providers, reaching …2021 was a huge year for the cryptocurrency market, with huge strides in growth and adoption of digital assets, NFTs, and blockchain worldwide. It was also an incredible year for Moonstake as we rose to the top rankings of global staking providers, reaching a total staking assets of $1.8 billion thanks to the support of our users and partners worldwide. As we begin the new year 2022, Moonstake as well as our strategic coin partners have many exciting news and programs in store for you as our platforms scale and evolve. To welcome our user community into the exciting new year, we’re creating a series of articles in collaboration with our strategic partner on what you need to know about our partner coins in the year 2022, this time with Orbs.

As of April 2021, Moonstake has been supporting Orbs staking as an official network Guardian via strategic partnership with the Orbs Network development team. Since then, Moonstake has hosted a number of campaigns that promoted awareness and adoption of Orbs staking such as quizzes and giveaways. Currently, Moonstake is part of the upper echelon of all Orbs validators, ranking 10th amongst all 25 ORBS Guardians.

For Orbs, 2021 was a revolutionary year, a year of innovation, massive ecosystem growth and transformation. After solid research and strategic planning, the Orbs core team has decided to shift much of its focus to the DeFi and NFT space, as Orbs team believes that DeFi and NFTs are already emerging as the best use cases of blockchain technology.

Orbs also welcomed a number of new Guardians, including Moonstake of course and Japanese guardian, D-Kuru to its network to enhance security and performance. It also made key integrations with leading DeFi-focused blockchains including Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Harmony, and Avalanche to accelerate its DeFi drive and strengthen its position as a multi-chain asset.

In this article, we will be interviewing our partner at Orbs about what is in store for the Orbs ecosystem and its user community in 2022.

Q1 Which 2021 achievements are you the most proud of?

Since making the shift to DeFi, Orbs has seen a rapid expansion of its ecosystem. Let’s list here some of the prominent innovations and integrations Orbs team has recently announced:

– Orbs is now live on all 6 major layer-1 (L1) chains: Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche and Harmony. This in turn accelerated the integration of the Orbs ecosystem with over 17 major DeFi protocols (such as UniSwap, SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, Kyber Networks, 1inch, Alpaca Finance, Beefy Finance, QuickSwap, DinoSwap, Raydium, Trader Joe, Pangolin and more.

All of these multi-chain integrations set down the necessary foundation for Orbs’ further expansion. Orbs’ DeFi interoperability plays a critical role for the next stage of the project’s roadmap, as a layer three (L3) independent execution layer.

At this stage, the project is focused on utilizing the Orbs Network as a separate execution layer that operates in conjunction with EVM-based L1s and L2s chains to enhance the capabilities of EVM smart contracts. We like to call this architecture – L3 execution layer.

– The Orbs public blockchain infrastructure, powered by its Guardians, a public network of permissionless validators, now enables a separate L3 execution layer that operates in conjunction with EVM-based L1s and L2s, all powered by the ORBS token PoS.

Orbs’ L-3 capabilities are deployed in Open DeFi Notifications Protocol – an open initiative to provide DeFi users with decentralized and free mobile notifications for on-chain events. This is the first project by the team that will utilize and demonstrate Orbs’ unique L3 positioning as a layer 3 execution protocol. Right from the launch we already have a top-notch roster of leading DeFi protocols having their platform integrated into the Notification App. These protocols are across multiple chains such as Ethereum, BSC, Polygon and Avalanche, and multiple functionalities: DEX-AMMs, yield aggregators and vaults.

The availability of functioning L2 chains together with Orbs’ rapid expansion into multiple chains, paved the way for various exciting and innovative applications for the Orbs network that were not available before. These include Orbs as a Layer 3 infrastructure for DeFi applications.

– These integrations also allow for the Orbs Network to diversify and add another blockchain to its hybrid architecture by implementing multi-chain staking. Instead of having the Orbs Token staking just on Ethereum, Delegators will have the option of being part of a parallel staking system on Polygon.

Orbs has recently become one of the first players to introduce multi-chain staking on Ethereum and Polygon; this strategic solution is even expected to completely mitigate the current high Ethereum gas costs for Orbs delegators interacting with the Orbs staking contracts.

For more information – you are welcome to check out our social media channels, news and blog pages to see that the project’s scope is rich and diverse.

Q2 What measures are you going to take in 2022 to further increase adoption of Orbs?

As was stated above, the team is currently working on further developments of the L3 architecture and multi-chain Orbs PoS staking, having started with the Polygon network.

The Orbs team is currently working on the technical details of the multi-chain Orbs PoS staking proposal. In parallel, the project will initiate ongoing discussions with the Orbs Guardians and the Orbs community to present and review the various aspects of this proposal for notes and feedback.

The Orbs team is extremely excited about this initiative which addresses one of the key feedbacks from the community following the V2 launch. Staking on Polygon will boost inclusion and participation of Orbs token holders in the PoS Universe staking, as well as solidify Orbs as a multi-chain protocol.

Q3 What can users expect from Orbs in 2022?

In 2022, Orbs will implement an architecture where a major part of its governance mechanism is deployed on multiple chains.

Staking on Polygon is expected to boost inclusion and participation of Orbs token holders in the PoS Universe staking, as well as solidify Orbs as a multi-chain protocol.

As can be seen, Orbs team is always researching new opportunities for the project to explore, new chains to expand, new strategic integrations to consider, and new technical features to test.

We suspect few people can truly foresee how crypto space will further evolve even in the next year; with this being said, Orbs is planning to keep strengthening its position in the DeFi and NFTs spaces, further exploring the diverse opportunities these sectors may unfold.

Moonstake is proud to be strategic partners of Orbs. We will continue to maintain strong support for the ever growing and developing Orbs ecosystem and hope to bring even more great value to ORBS and crypto users worldwide in 2022 to help accelerate adoption of the Orbs and Moonstake ecosystems together.

