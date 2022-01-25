Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent.

“While household net worth continues to grow, the pace has slowed since the March 2021 quarter, which recorded an increase of $207 billion or 9.6 percent”, said Paul Pascoe, national accounts institutional sector insights senior manager.

