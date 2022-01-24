Surf Life Saving Northern Region – Daily Report Sunday 23 January

Press Release – Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Another busy day around the Northern Region’s 18 beaches yesterday with fine weather and steady headcounts throughout the day.

Summary – Sunday 23 January 2022

There were four rescues and three assists at Muriwai, with the beach recording the region’s highest headcount – 700.

Raglan lifeguards carried out a rescue and performed two assists.

Orewa guards also put in a big effort, responding with an IRB and the RWC to an incident at Opahi Bay, with a patient unconscious and not breathing and undergoing CPR. Lifeguards were stood down on arrival as Ambulance, FENZ and Police were already on the scene.

Red Beach lifeguards assisted Orewa with three surfers in trouble.

There were 10 minor first-aids around the region.

Whangārei Heads did a fantastic job managing a patient with a dislocated shoulder today who was later taken to hospital via ambulance.

Statistics – Sunday 23 January 2022

No. of people rescued 5 No. of people assisted 9 No. of major first aids 1 No. of minor first aids 10 No. of searches 0 No. of preventatives 160 No. of number involved 1458 No. of peak head count 5547 No. of hours worked 1239

Total for weekend 22-23 January 2022

No. of people rescued 8 No. of people assisted 11 No. of major first aids 3 No. of minor first aids 14 No. of searches 0 No. of preventatives 350 No. of number involved 3086 No. of peak head count 14496 No. of hours worked 2303

