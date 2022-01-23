New Zealand Fashion Week Cancelled

Press Release – NZ Fashion Week

We are gutted to let you know New Zealand Fashion Week has been cancelled following the PMs announcement earlier today. Below please find a statement from NZFW: Todays announcement that all of New Zealand will move back into the Red …

We are gutted to let you know New Zealand Fashion Week has been cancelled following the PM’s announcement earlier today.

Below please find a statement from NZFW:

Today’s announcement that all of New Zealand will move back into the Red Traffic light at midnight tonight has resulted in the cancellation of New Zealand Fashion Week. The 100 person limit within the Red Traffic Light setting means it is not viable for our designers to put on a show.

Dame Pieter Stewart, Managing Director and founder of NZFW says: “It’s incredibly disappointing for everyone involved that the event has been cancelled. Our designers have put in a huge amount of work, as have our partners, buyers, models, production teams and a number of other people.

We respect the decision of the government to put the health and safety of all New Zealanders’ first.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url