TradeWindow Teams Up With Mastercard To Simplify Cross-border Payments And Increase Access To Trade Finance

Press Release – TradeWindow

TradeWindow a software company that provides digital solutions for exporters, importers, freight forwarders and customs brokers, today announced a collaboration with Mastercard, to increase trust across the supply chain and boost cash flow for Australasian businesses through integrated cross-border payments solutions.

Digitisation has brought physical supply chains and financial supply chains closer together, however many companies and particularly SMEs have limited access to digital services and can find international trade complex, time-consuming and costly.

To address this, TradeWindow has integrated Mastercard’s payment network and technology with their digital trade platform ‘Cube’. The combined innovation platform will improve trust between trading partners and support event-based payment triggers, enabling earlier payment options and better reconciliation.

TradeWindow CEO, AJ Smith says that the partnership with Mastercard is an exciting step for the NZX listed software company.

“Our aim is to make cross border trade easier for exporters, and also support the acceleration of global trade. Working with a trusted global technology leader like Mastercard, TradeWindow is advancing a secure and robust payment and trade finance offering on our platform that will help our customers to grow their export, import and trade-related businesses,” says Mr Smith.

Commenting on the collaboration, Claire Thompson, Executive Vice President, Global Trade, Mastercard Enterprise Partnerships said “Mastercard is powering the digital economy, providing organisations large and small with the tools they need to run and grow their business. By combining our payments technology with TradeWindow, our collaboration aims to remove barriers to cross-border trade, simplifying payment processes and empowering Australasian businesses with integrated and automated solutions that help them to pay and get paid more easily.”

About TradeWindow:

Founded in December 2018, TradeWindow is an NZX-listed software company that provides digital solutions for exporters, importers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers to drive productivity, increase connectivity, and enhance visibility. TradeWindow’s software solutions integrate to form a cohesive digital trade platform that enables customers to more efficiently run their back-end operations, share information and securely collaborate with a global supply chain made up of customers, ports, terminals, shipping lines, banks, insurance companies, and government authorities.

