Full Night Closures Weld Pass, SH1, Blenheim Over Five Nights From Mid-February

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be working on the Weld Pass, on SH1 in Marlborough, for five full nights mid-February. The Weld Pass, between Blenheim and Seddon, will be fully closed for asphalt resurfacing. Given the full overnight closure …Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be working on the Weld Pass, on SH1 in Marlborough, for five full nights mid-February.

The Weld Pass, between Blenheim and Seddon, will be fully closed for asphalt resurfacing.

Given the full overnight closure from 8 pm to 5 am, transport companies are being given early warning, so they have time to plan around it.

The detour route will be via SH7, the Lewis Pass.

The work will run from Sunday 13 February through to Thursday night, 17 February, 8pm to 5am the next day. Weld Pass is a winding section of SH1 (see aerial view below).

SH1 will fully open each morning at 5am.

Waka Kotahi thanks all drivers who will be inconvenienced by this work and encourages everyone to plan for the opening times if they can. Traffic will be queued at each end between opening times.

Electronic mobile signs will advertise the closures at each end ie near Blenheim at the Roadhouse entry and in Seddon as well as fixed signs in other places.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url