Another Business Prosecuted For Multiple Covid Breaches

WorkSafe New Zealand has issued three infringement notices totalling $20,000 to a business after months of failing to comply with Covid-19 requirements, says Head of General Inspectorate Simon Humphries.

Christchurch restaurant The Lotus-Heart has failed to display signage signalling whether it requires My Vaccine Pass use or not in a prominent place, isn’t displaying a QR Code in a prominent place and doesn’t have systems or processes to check My Vaccine Pass status of patrons.

The combined infringement notices total $20,000.

WorkSafe has been looking into this since September, and these infringement notices are the result of an unwillingness of the business to engage with WorkSafe or change their practices.

Despite the business refusing to communicate with us, our inspector has gathered enough information to determine the business isn’t meeting even the bare minimum of what it’s supposed to do.

I’m sure other hospitality businesses in Christchurch will be disappointed to learn about this business, but it’s not a reflection of the overwhelming majority of restaurants across the country who are working hard to look after their patrons.

I know the hospitality industry has been needing to time to consider what the new rules mean for them and I want to reassure them we’re not jumping straight to infringement notices.

When a concern is raised with WorkSafe we first look to talk to the business and check what they’re doing and if their practices are correct.

If there’s a gap in their understanding we work with them to fix it and that’s normally the end of the matter.

It takes a sustained period of observed non-compliance for us to escalate which is what’s happened with The Lotus-Heart.

As the business is continuing to operate as a dine-in restaurant, workers must be vaccinated.

Vaccination status hasn’t been determined at this point but if the business is found to be non-compliant in this area a separate infringement notice could be issued.

