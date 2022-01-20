Schneider Electric Recognized In Corporate Knights’ Global 100 For The 11th Year In A Row

Press Release – Schneider Electric

Rueil-Malmaison (France), January 19, 2022 Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has earned its place in the top ranks of Corporate Knights annual Global 100 list of most sustainable …

Rueil-Malmaison (France), January 19, 2022 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has earned its place in the top ranks of Corporate Knights’ annual Global 100 list of most sustainable corporations for the 11th time.

The Canadian media and research company examines over 6,900 companies worldwide every year to determine the top 1% most sustainable corporations. The Global 100 methodology is based on 23 key performance indicators, with 50% of the weight of scores assigned to a company’s share of Clean Revenues and Investment. According to Corporate Knights, Global 100 most sustainable companies outperform by generating more than four times as much revenue per tonne of carbon emitted than the average company in MSCI All Country World Index.

Schneider Electric has featured on Corporate Knights’ Global 100 every year since 2012, making it to the top spot in 2021, and fourth this year. This performance is thanks to Schneider’s integration of sustainability into its business strategy. In 2021, Schneider Electric reinforced its sustainability consulting business to support more partners and customers in their own sustainable transformation.

“There is no magic formula to being repeatedly listed as a most sustainable company, it’s about doing well and doing good” commented Olivier Blum Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer of Schneider Electric, “As an impact company, we embrace sustainability as a business opportunity and an opportunity for all. It’s part of our model, culture, strategy, and the way we embark our entire ecosystem of employees, supply chain partners and customers, in delivering on our purpose day-in, day-out.”

Schneider Electric already started the year on a high with regards to its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance, following the recent announcement of global recognition from four ESG ratings in 2021, including the CDP Climate Change A list or Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

For more information on Schneider Electric’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) consult:

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on:

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Related resources:

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #Sustainability #ESG #OurImpact

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url