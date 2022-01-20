Rental Price Indexes: December 2021

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Key facts

Monthly change

In December 2021 compared with November 2021:

the index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.4 percent

the index for the flow measure of rental property prices fell 0.1 percent.

Annual change

In December 2021 compared with December 2020:

the index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.7 percent

the index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 5.8 percent.

