Rental Price Indexes: December 2021

January 20, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals. Key facts Monthly change In December 2021 compared with November 2021: the index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.4 percent the index …The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.

Key facts

Monthly change

In December 2021 compared with November 2021:

  • the index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.4 percent
  • the index for the flow measure of rental property prices fell 0.1 percent.

Annual change

In December 2021 compared with December 2020:

  • the index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.7 percent
  • the index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 5.8 percent.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

