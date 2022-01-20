Plan For Heavier Traffic In Coromandel This Weekend

Press Release – New Zealand Police

The festival is one of the largest motorcycle events in New Zealand and is likely to attract a large number of motorcyclists to the area over the period from 20-23 January.

Most of the events are based at a farm location 10km north of Whangamata, where many festival goers will also stay, although attendees also be staying at locations in the town.

Events during the festival include a 230km-long “ride the loop” which involves participants driving the State Highway 25 and 25a loop from Whangamata and back on Friday.

Traffic management will be in place during this event at particular choke points on the highway, and Police ask motorists to follow all stop-go instructions.

Police would like to ensure the public there will be a strong presence throughout the weekend, and that they have been working closely with the organisers to ensure at the event occurs without incident.

In addition to the permanent 24/7 alcohol ban in the Whangamata town centre area, a temporary alcohol ban for all public places in Whangamata will be in place from 6am 22 January to 6am 23 January.

Police recommends anyone who has concerns about the behaviour of anyone in the area over this time to contact Police via 105 or call 111 if it is an emergency.

