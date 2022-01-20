Business Scoop
Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 17 January 2022

January 20, 2022PressRelease

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series. Key facts The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than …The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 12 December 2021:

  • the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
    • 2,358,520 total paid jobs (down 14,000 or 0.59 percent)
    • 114,820 paid jobs in primary industries (down 120 or 0.10 percent)
    • 447,390 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 910 or 0.20 percent)
    • 1,735,440 paid jobs in services industries (down 13,460 or 0.77 percent)
    • 60,870 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 490 or 0.81 percent)
  • the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
    • $1,141.55 (up $14.96 or 1.33 percent).

