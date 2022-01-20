Digital Marketing Services Under Activate Tāmaki Makaurau Funding With Online Asset Partners

Press Release – Online Asset Partners

Activate Tāmaki Makaurau is a government support package launched to help Auckland businesses affected by the alert level restrictions. With this new support, affected Auckland businesses can receive funding up to $3,000 for business advice and up to $4,000 for the implementation of that advice.

This funding is separate from the Regional Business Partners Network and requires both businesses and service providers to register in order to receive funding. You can register quickly and easily online through the Activate Tāmaki Makaurau website.

Online Asset Partners is now a registered service provider with Activate Tāmaki Makaurau, providing advice and implementation support across the entire digital marketing landscape.

We can help you with:

We’re experts in the e-commerce, SaaS and finance digital marketing spaces, and can provide you with a bespoke proposal to drive results for your business.

For more information about Activate Tāmaki Makaurau, visit the Auckland NZ website, or find out how we can help you by visiting Online Asset Partners today.

