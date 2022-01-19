Neuron Launches Safety-First E-bikes In Hamilton

Press Release – Neuron Mobility

Hamilton, New Zealand, 17 January 2022 – Neuron Mobility, Australia and New Zealand’s leading e-scooter operator, has announced that its first of 50 safety-first e-bikes will be hitting the streets of Hamilton on Wednesday 19 January. Hamilton will be the first city in New Zealand to host Neuorn’s e-bikes, they will be available to hire across Hamilton Central and surrounding areas. The launch will complement Neuron’s existing e-scooter program and both options offer a safe, convenient and socially-distanced way to travel.

E-bikes will provide residents with a multi-modal choice based on their preference and length of trip. The pedal-assisted e-bikes may be preferred over e-scooters for longer journeys as riders are able to travel using dedicated bike lanes, and low speed roads. The introduction of e-bikes will also provide riders with greater access to sustainable transport options, reducing the reliance on cars for short journeys.

Adam Muirson, Regional Manager for New Zealand, Neuron Mobility, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Hamilton City Council to launch our new e-bike programme. We hope the introduction of e-bikes will make micromobility even more accessible to residents and tourists in Hamilton. They will provide another sustainable mode of transport, making them a great alternative to short car trips.”

He continued: “Riders will be able to choose between e-bikes and e-scooters based on their preference and type of journey all through our existing app. The prices are the same for e-bikes and e-scooters, and our discounted passes cover both modes of transport.”

Hamilton City Council General Manager of Infrastructure Operations, Eeva-Liisa Wright, is positive about the addition to the city’s streets.

“We have had transport devices available for hire over two years now in Hamilton, and both scooters and bikes have become a popular alternative form of transport for Hamiltonians and visitors alike,” Wright said.

“E-bikes are expensive to purchase outright. This service provides access to those devices and can be a great alternative to ownership.

“We are continuing to develop our transport network to improve safety and access for those who choose to walk, cycle, skate and scooter in Hamilton. With Neuron’s new offering of e-bikes, we are continuing to walk the talk when it comes to giving people the choice to use different and more convenient modes of transport for moving around the city.”

Neuron’s GPS-connected e-bikes are geofenced to control where they can be ridden and parked and how fast they can travel in certain areas. There are a large number of convenient incentivised parking stations across the operating area for both e-bikes and e-scooters.

Neuron is a company well-known for its focus on safety and the new e-bikes are fitted with the same cutting-edge safety features brought over from the company’s e-scooters. These include an app-controlled helmet lock that secures a safety helmet to the e-bike between trips; and a topple detection feature that can detect if an e-bike has been left on its side, which then alerts an operations team to reposition it safely.

Other innovations include a 111 emergency button which can tell if someone has had a fall and helps the rider call the emergency services. Voice guidance will be fitted to educate and warn riders of how to ride safely. The e-bikes will also feature a ‘Follow My Ride’ function that allows riders to share their trip with friends and family in real time, for added safety and peace of mind.

Riders will be able to book and use the e-bikes through Neuron’s user-friendly app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play and set up in a matter of minutes. Single trips will cost $1 to unlock the e-bike and 45 cents per minute thereafter. More frequent users have the option to purchase Neuron Passes, a subscription service valid for both e-bikes and e-scooters. They are available in daily ($9.99) three-day ($14.99), weekly ($19.99), or monthly ($45) options. The packages will allow users to ride as many times as they want for up to 90 minutes per day for a fixed affordable price. This will result in no additional unlocking fees and savings of up to 96%.

