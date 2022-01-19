Home And Land Packages At New Enviro’ Residential Subdivision Go Up For Auction To Grow Whanganui’s Housing Options

Press Release – Bayleys

A sizeable number of sections going up for auction in a brand new residential enclave on the urban boundary of Whanganui is set to markedly grow the citys housing options in both location and building style. <img src=”https://img.scoop.co.nz/stories/images/2201/22ae6696390a107dfa3d.jpeg” …

A sizeable number of sections going up for auction in a brand new residential enclave on the urban boundary of Whanganui is set to markedly grow the city’s housing options in both location and building style.

The progressive new development some five kilometres north of Whanganui’s central business district is to be known as Tasman Estate. It comprises 42 residential sections ranging in size from 400-square metres up to 2,751-square metres and is located off Great North Road in Otamatea.

The Tasman Estate development is being undertaken by Whanganui company Sustainabuilt Developments whose directors are longstanding local residents Simon Penn, Stacey Pram, and Baden and Glenda Brown – who share a vision of creating a neighbourhood of energy efficient homes in an environmentally focussed suburban precinct.

Tasman Estate will see a new alternative being offered for housing in the city – with all homes being designed and built to high levels of energy efficiency with low carbon footprints, delivering industry-leading environmental sustainability standards.

Construction within Tasman Estate is expected to commence at the end of this year – with individual dwellings completed within a 12-month time frame on a rolling basis over a number of years.

A number of sections have been sold already and the remaining sections within Tasman Estate are being marketed for sale at auction through Bayleys Whanganui on February 22. Salesperson Lyn Wickham said the subdivision was the first residential development of its type to be undertaken in Whanganui..

“There is a need for quality-built new homes across Whanganui – and residents of Tasman Estate will not only enjoy the benefit of being situated immediately adjacent to the city’s urban green space, but will also be within a short distance of the city’s social and civic amenities,” Ms Wickham said.

“The range of section sizes means virtually all tastes are catered for – from buyers looking for smaller easy-maintenance sites, through to those seeking larger landholdings for planting gardens or adding recreational amenities such as a swimming pool or al-fresco entertaining areas.

“All sections have been positioned to make the most of both the views and environment – some have sea and city views, while others have vistas over the surrounding farmland.”

In a rarely-used variation of the residential auction process, all available sections within Tasman Estate will initially be auctioned simultaneously over a compressed 10-minute period – with the highest bid on each individual lot written on a whiteboard.

At the conclusion of the initial 10-minute process, a live auction will then commence – with further bidding to start at the highest bid written on the whiteboard. This whiteboard auction is generally used when large subdivisions are being sold by one single vendor. The process increases the transparency and efficiency for all parties involved.

Ms Wickham expected the Tasman Estate sections would attract interest from a broad demographic of buyers – ranging from first home buyers through to current property owners looking for a new style of living.

“Purchasers will need to be on board with the vision of creating a community of high performing energy efficient homes in an environmentally-conscious neighbourhood,” she said.

Section buyers will be able to choose home designs from a range of architectural options. Energy-efficiency focussed residential construction company Simon Penn Building Ltd has the local eHaus licence – offering set plans, or purchasers can work with the company to design individual bespoke dwellings. eHaus design plans begin at $600,000 – with budget recommendations of an additional $50,000 for individual property driveway and fencing installation.

Sustainabuilt Developments Director Simon Penn said: “We believe strongly in the neighbourhood we are creating. As Whanganui residents, we are proud to be supporting growth in our community. We have put together an experienced and skilled project team which can deliver outstanding, environmentally-focused neighbourhood.”

“Latest Real Estate Institute of New Zealand sales data shows an increased demand for housing in the region, and is reflective of the strong number of enquiries we have already received for sections in Tasman Estate ahead of the auction process,” Ms Wickham said.

“Tasman Estate is coming onto the market at a time to meet that demand – offering quality, new-build options for those looking to live in an area which has so many lifestyle attractions and work opportunities.”

Click here for more information on the listing.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url