Snyk Expands Investment In New Zealand To Support Increased Demand

Snyk, the leader in developer security, has expanded its investment in Asia Pacific to help New Zealand Software Technology, FinTech and Enterprises develop fast and stay secure.

Snyk has appointed Tessa Davis as Senior Solutions Engineer and Stephen Phillips as Senior Account Executive for New Zealand, to help address increased demand in the region for developer-first security solutions and support rapid yet secure innovation.

Prior to joining Snyk, Davis was Staff Solutions Engineer at VMware and brings a strong background in automation and cloud computing. In her role at Snyk, Davis is responsible for helping customers to accelerate their path to production, increasing velocity by frictionlessly embedding secure design processes into developer’s everyday practices with the DevOps tools they already use.

Stephen Phillips joins Snyk from Westpac Bank for New Zealand, where he was the Chief Information Security Officer. His focus at Westpac was uplifting cloud security posture and optimising the organisations cyber resilience. Phillip’s objective at Snyk is to help customers create value faster whilst improving governance and risk management as they embrace cloud native application software development practices and infrastructure.

With Davis based in Wellington and Phillips based in Auckland, the team will be able to support customers across the country.

“The New Zealand market is moving faster than ever before as organisations realise that developers need to take ownership of security, and Snyk equips them to tackle issues as they arise,” said Asanga Wanigatunga, Regional Vice President, Australia New Zealand, Snyk.

“Customers are challenging Snyk to think bigger and faster in order to help them achieve their goals. This couldn’t be a better time to welcome Tessa and Stephen to the Snyk family to ensure we have unique expertise to support customers with ranging security needs.”

The two new hires in New Zealand come as a result of rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region. Following its launch in Australia and New Zealand in January 2021, Snyk is projected to achieve more than 250% growth in New Zealand by the end of 2022, with customers ranging from established enterprises across industries including government and financial services, to emerging high growth technology centric organisations. Snyk has already established strong relationships locally with respected channel partners such as Datacom NZ.

“New Zealand businesses are well known for their ingenuity and are typically early adopters of technologies and processes that help them innovate with speed and resilience. I’m incredibly excited to join Snyk at a time when security and DevOps teams are working together to future-proof their path to production for long-term sustainability and growth,” said Davis. “At Snyk, we take a platform approach with focus on developers and their experience. I’m focused on building on this and creating a thriving ecosystem that helps customers integrate security as early as possible into their software development life cycle.”

“New Zealand embraced DevOps over the past decade and significantly accelerated during the pandemic. This pace unfortunately increases opportunity for security vulnerabilities and exploits.

Snyk helps identify and fix vulnerabilities early and as easily as possible in this process. I am very excited to join Snyk and be part of the company’s next phase of growth,” said Phillips.

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer-first security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organisations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture.

Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by millions of Developers and thousands of customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

Snyk is recognised on the Forbes Cloud 100 2021, the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 and was named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AST.

