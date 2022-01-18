SEMI FlexTech Funds 5 New R&D Projects For Flexible Hybrid Electronics

Press Release – SEMI

MILPITAS, Calif. January 17, 2022 SEMI FlexTech today announced more than $5 million in funding for five new research and development (R&D) projects aimed at flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) innovations for sensors, medical devices, …

MILPITAS, Calif. – January 17, 2022 – SEMI FlexTech today announced more than $5 million in funding for five new research and development (R&D) projects aimed at flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) innovations for sensors, medical devices, automotive electronics and other consumer and industrial microelectronics products.

“The new projects push the limits of technology in ways that are not funded by private sector alone, illustrating the vital importance of the SEMI FlexTech program in evolving FHE technology development across multiple high-growth industries,” said Gity Samadi, Director of R&D Programs for SEMI FlexTech. “Flexible hybrid electronics help transform traditional rigid products into devices that are conforming, highly reliable, and often more sustainable.”

Project Overviews

The FlexTech R&D program is supported by the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL), based in Adelphi, Maryland. Learn more about the SEMI-FlexTech funding program.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url