Trev puts data squarely in the hands of the farmer with API

Press Release – Trev

Trev is excited to announce the release of its API, for the first time putting operational data squarely in the hands of the farmer.

The API development has been designed for farmers to build and control their Trev data, enabling Trev customers to automate data sharing within their own systems or to permission data to be shared with approved industry partners.

Trev customers have always enjoyed the benefit of building their own datasets and extracting insights directly from the Trev platform. This new API means farmers can now automatically transfer data to other platforms and services internally and externally, reducing their data burden.

Data can be taken directly from Trev’s platform and plugged into a farming business’ own internal systems and processes. Or should a customer choose, Trev has the ability to send farmer permissioned data to approved industry partner integrations.

Trev CEO, Scott Townshend comments, “APIs certainly aren’t new to the ag sector however we do believe this is the first time that New Zealand farmers will have the ability to transfer a wide breadth of operational data that they genuinely own and control themselves”.

As New Zealand’s agritech industry has evolved so too has the farming sector’s ability to record information with data available in a lot of different places. As such, putting the farmer first and reducing data burden are important KPIs for the agritech industry, says Scott.

“By enabling farmers to automatically share their validated, accurate records we are able to reduce the data burden and begin to create and interpret insights that are meaningful and valuable to a farming business.

We did this firstly with our bespoke integration with Figured, and we’re now offering the service for Trev customers to use within their own systems and other Trev data partners in the future.”

