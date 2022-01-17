Business Scoop
Network

SH1 CHRISTCHURCH – CARMEN ROAD – Emergency Repairs – Delays Expected

January 17, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if possible while work is underway to repair a sewer at the Carmen Road, Buchanan Road intersection. Delays are expected, particularly at peak times. Traffic management is in place, and drivers are asked …

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if possible while work is underway to repair a sewer at the Carmen Road, Buchanan Road intersection.

Delays are expected, particularly at peak times. Traffic management is in place, and drivers are asked to follow the instructions of signage and roadworkers.

The repairs are expected to be completed by the end of tomorrow (Tuesday 18 Jan).

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro