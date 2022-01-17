SH1 CHRISTCHURCH – CARMEN ROAD – Emergency Repairs – Delays Expected

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if possible while work is underway to repair a sewer at the Carmen Road, Buchanan Road intersection.

Delays are expected, particularly at peak times. Traffic management is in place, and drivers are asked to follow the instructions of signage and roadworkers.

The repairs are expected to be completed by the end of tomorrow (Tuesday 18 Jan).

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

