SH1 Carmen Road Closing To Southbound Traffic

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi is advising that SH1 Carmen Road will be CLOSED to southbound traffic from Halwyn Dr, from 1am until 5:30am Tuesday 18 January 2022 due to urgent wastewater repairs on Carmen Rd at the intersection with Buchanans Rd. During this time, southbound …Waka Kotahi is advising that SH1 Carmen Road will be CLOSED to southbound traffic from Halwyn Dr, from 1am until 5:30am Tuesday 18 January 2022 due to urgent wastewater repairs on Carmen Rd at the intersection with Buchanans Rd.

During this time, southbound traffic will be detoured via Halwyn Dr and Waterloo Rd.

SH1 Carmen Rd will return to two-way traffic during the day, with a southbound lane drop in place at the intersection with Buchanans Rd.

Work is expected to take approximately two weeks to be completed.

