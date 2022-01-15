Action Camera Market 2022 Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

Press Release – WiredRelease

The global Action Camera Market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The global Action Camera Market is expected to grow from USD 4,237.9 million in 2017 to USD 9,382.5 million at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast …

The global Action Camera Market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The global Action Camera Market is expected to grow from USD 4,237.9 million in 2017 to USD 9,382.5 million at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest market share of 39.9% of the total market in 2017, with a market value of USD 1,691.0 million; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report:

https://marketresearch.biz/report/action-camera-market/request-sample/

The presence of GoPro, Inc. which holds a leading spot and nearly half of the total market share is driving the growth of the action camera market in the region. The US and Canada are both countries with high disposable income. Moreover, the consumer electronics market in North America is highly developed and mature. Every major company has a physical store in the US which further contribute to the overall sales of action cameras in the region. However, higher competition from the new Asian companies providing cheaper products than the established players is posing as a challenge for the companies operating in North America.

Asia-Pacific was the second-largest market in 2017, valued at USD 1,443.8 million; it is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.4%. Highly active social media users and the rising popularity of social networking sites for sharing photos and videos are expected to increase the demand for action cameras exponentially. Innovation by companies such as Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and SJCAM, and their entry into action camera market have increased the rivalry among the established players. Another major factor that helps in the growth of the action camera market is the cost-sensitive consumer base. The local and regional companies offer action cameras with similar or advanced features at lower rates. Moreover, the British government and other authorities in countries are planning on investing in the deployment of action cameras for law enforcement and surveillance activities. However, most of the South American and African countries are witnessing a relatively low demand for action cameras.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://marketresearch.biz/report/action-camera-market/

Global Action Camera Market Segmentation

The global action camera market has been segmented on the basis type, technology, distribution channel, end user, and region. The type segment has further been divided into box style, cube style, bullet style, and periscope and 360°. The technology segment has been classified as ultra HD, full HD, HD, and SD. On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into online and brick & mortar stores. Based on end users, the market has been segmented personal and professional. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Some of the prominent players in the global action camera market are Sony Corporation (Japan), Garmin Ltd (US), GoPro Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd (China), Veho World (UK), SJCAM Limited (China), TomTom N.V. (Netherlands), PLR Ecommerce, LLC (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), and YI Technology (China)

About Market Research.Biz:

Market Research.Biz has created a niche in the world of market research. It is counted among the top market research companies that offer well-researched and updated market research reports and insights to businesses of all sizes. What sets us apart is our super-responsive team that offers quality work keeping clients abridged of the prospective challenges and opportunities in various markets. Our team is adept in their space as well as patiently listens to every client.

The best part is they know their work inside out and possess the expertise to guide the client in the right direction and achieve results on a tight deadline. We are a one-stop solution for all your data research needs. Our team does not believe in the “one size fits all” approach to creating a report that is detailed and concise. We handle 13 industry verticals including Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Information and Communications Technology, Semiconductor and Electronics, Energy and Power, Food, Beverages & Nutrition, Automobile, Consumer and Retail, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Automation and Equipment, Packaging & Transport, Construction, and Agriculture. With our unique approach for every market report, we aim to reach the zenith in qualitative business intelligence and syndicated market research.

Our Forte

Strong industry focus

Robust methodology

Tailor-made solutions

Disruptive research

Cutting-edge detailed reports

Competitive pricing

Domain expert researchers

Timely delivery

Ground-breaking approach

Advanced and transparent research methodology

Cover latest trends and innovations

Contact Us At

MarketResearch.Biz (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300

New York, NY 10170,

United States

Website: https://Marketresearch.biz

Email ID: inquiry@Marketresearch.biz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url