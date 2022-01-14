Business Scoop
Network

State Highway 1 Closed In Both Directions Following Fatal Crash

January 14, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of the closure of State Highway 1 in both directions between Grand Dr in Orewa and Woodcocks Rd in Warkworth, following a fatal crash. Motorists are advised to delay their journey or use SH16 via Kaukapakapa …
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of the closure of State Highway 1 in both directions

between Grand Dr in Orewa and Woodcocks Rd in Warkworth, following a fatal crash.

Motorists are advised to delay their journey or use SH16 via Kaukapakapa as an alternate route. The road is likely to remain closed for some time today as a serious crash investigation takes place.

Waka Kotahi is unable to provide further information or comment on today’s crash, which is under Police investigation.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro