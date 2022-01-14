Overnight Motorway Closures – January 16-22

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises of the following closures for motorway improvements. Work delayed by bad weather will be completed at the next available date, prior to Friday, 21 January 2022. Please note this Traffic Bulletin is updated every Friday.

Check daily updated closure information: www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/auckland

Unless otherwise stated, closures start at 9pm and finish at 5am.

NORTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

Greville Road southbound off-ramp, 16-20 January

Southbound lanes between Greville Road off-ramp and Upper Harbour Highway on-ramp, 15 January (approx. 7:00pm Saturday to 10:00am Sunday 16 January)

Greville Road southbound on-ramp, 15 January (approx. 7:00pm Saturday to 10:00am Sunday 16 January)

Northbound lanes between Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp and Greville Road on-ramp, 15 January (approx. 7:00pm Saturday to 10:00am Sunday 16 January)

Upper Harbour Highway northbound on-ramp, 15 January (approx. 7:00pm Saturday to 10:00am Sunday 16 January)

Upper Harbour Highway southbound on-ramp, 16-20 January

Onewa Road southbound on-ramp, 19 January

Stafford Road northbound off-ramp, 16-20 January

Curran Street northbound on-ramp, 16-20 January

Southbound lanes between Fanshawe Street off-ramp and Khyber Pass Road on-ramp, 16-20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

CENTRAL MOTORWAY JUNCTION (CMJ)

Hobson Street southbound on-ramp, 16-20 January

Symonds Street southbound on-ramp, 16-20 January

SH16 eastbound to SH1 northbound link, 20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

SH16 eastbound to SH1 southbound link, 16-20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

SH1 southbound to SH16 eastbound (Port) link, 16-20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

SH1 southbound to SH16 westbound link, 16-20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

SH16 (Port) westbound to SH1 southbound link, 16-20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

Grafton Road westbound on-ramp, 16-20 January

Wellesley Street East westbound on-ramp, 16-20 January

SOUTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

Gillies Avenue northbound on-ramp, 19 January

Northbound lanes between Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp and Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on-ramp, 16 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

Mt Wellington Highway northbound on-ramp, 16 January

South Eastern Highway (SEART) northbound on-ramp, 16 January

Northbound lanes between Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp and Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on-ramp, 14-15 & 21-22 January (approx. 10:00pm Friday to 7:00am Saturday)

Mt Wellington Highway northbound on-ramp, 14-15 & 21-22 January (approx. 10:00pm Friday to 7:00am Saturday)

South Eastern Highway (SEART) northbound on-ramp, 14-15 & 21-22 January (approx. 10:00pm Friday to 7:00am Saturday)

Northbound lanes between Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp and Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on-ramp, 15-16 & 22-23 January (approx. 10:00pm Saturday to 7:00am Sunday)

Mt Wellington Highway northbound on-ramp, 15-16 & 22-23 January (approx. 10:00pm Saturday to 7:00am Sunday)

South Eastern Highway (SEART) northbound on-ramp, 15-16 & 22-23 January (approx. 10:00pm Saturday to 7:00am Sunday)

Takanini northbound on-ramp, 19-20 January

Takanini southbound on-ramp, 19-20 January

Northbound lanes between Drury/SH22 off-ramp and Papakura on-ramp, 16-20 January

Drury/SH22 northbound on-ramp, 16-20 January

Papakura northbound (diamond) on-ramp, 17 January

Ridge Road northbound off-ramp, 18 January

SH1 northbound to SH2 eastbound link, 18 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

Razorback Road northbound on-ramp, 18 January

Pokeno northbound on-ramp, 18 January

NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH16)

Lincoln Road southbound on-ramp, 19 January

Patiki Road southbound off-ramp, 16 January

St Lukes Road eastbound off-ramp, 22 January (approx. 7:30pm to 1:00am)

Great North Road westbound off ramp, 17 January

UPPER HARBOUR MOTORWAY (SH18)

Eastbound lanes between Albany Highway off-ramp and Paul Matthews Road, 17 January

Albany Highway eastbound on-ramp, 17 January

SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH20)

Walmsley Road southbound off-ramp, 17 January

Puhinui Road northbound on-ramp, 17 January

Southbound lanes between Puhinui Road off-ramp and Redoubt Road on-ramp, 20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

SH20 southbound to SH1 links, 20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)

Puhinui Road southbound on-ramp, 20 January

Cavendish Drive southbound on-ramp, 20 January

Lambie Drive southbound on-ramp, 20 January

GEORGE BOLT MEMORIAL DRIVE (SH20A)

Kirkbride Road eastbound on-ramp, 19 January

PUHINUI ROAD (SH20B)

None planned

STATE HIGHWAY 22 (SH22)

None planned

STATE HIGHWAY 2 (SH2)

SH2 westbound to SH1 northbound, 18 January

Please follow the signposted detours. Waka Kotahi thanks you for your co-operation during these essential improvements and maintenance.

To check for the most current overnight closure information please visit www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/auckland before you leave.

Auckland roads and public transport: www.at.govt.nz

