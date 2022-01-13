How Dazzly Website Builder Is Taking New Zealand Small Businesses To New Heights In 2022

Press Release – Dazzly Website Builder

A small, highly motivated team in Auckland is working day and night. For one year, their software service has been transforming a difficult, time-consuming task that is of ever-growing importance for New Zealand business owners.

Lewis Anderson and Marcus Feeney are the co-founders of Dazzly. Having already established a successful custom website, app, and software development firm in New Zealand, they were in a perfect position to understand the frustrations that business owners encountered when creating and updating websites as well as the extensive benefits realised from doing a good job of it.

Nick Vann, Small Business Owner of NV Electrical Limited talks about his experience building a website for his Auckland electrical service business using Dazzly.

Many pains have been taken to pair the latest international website development languages, technologies and search-engine know-how with a simple, beautiful, manageable system that is straight-forward and tailored for every day New Zealand small business owners.

Doing things the Dazzly way:

Local Innovation – NZ brand that is genuinely innovating in the website builder space. It couldn’t be easier – with step-by-step build videos, even the elderly are agile now. Timely – get your website online as soon as you need it – today or in a few minutes. You’re in control – no middlemen, endless emails or competing schedules. Top Support – 24/7 – 0800 122 090 – 100% Kiwi owned, operated & employed. Top Tech – with an existing successful firm in this space, we’re delivering bleeding-edge technology to your small business in an entirely new way – the Kiwi way.

Simply go to the Dazzly website, pick a website layout that you like, and you can make an amazing website appear before your eyes in minutes simply by entering basic information about your business, services and/or products. Then click the green ‘Preview’ button to see your design. You can revise it to your hearts content and our local support team is here to help if you get stuck.

“With so many web providers available on the market, it was pretty much a daunting task trying to find the right one that was in my price range but had that quality flare from the norm. It wasn’t until one of my friends who recently started up their business advised me about Dazzly and their web service. I thought to myself when I saw her web page that it looked good, so I rang the company to find out more. The team at Dazzly were helpful to assist with getting me started. I thought it would take a while to get up and running but they were patient with my ideas and constant ringing for advice and gained my loyalty to continue with them as my web service provider. We created our own webpage using Dazzly it was easy and didn’t take long. We also use Dazzly as our email hosting provider.”

Jimmy Taylor, Director, High Maintenance Abseil Limited, Manawatu-Wanganui and now a proud Dazzly customer. Check out Jimmy’s website too – https://www.highmaintenanceabseil.co.nz

“Since that first day I have found having a webpage is a very valuable asset for the business. I would recommend Dazzly as the go-to company to get a webpage up and running.”

New Zealand small business owners have been delighted with the results that Dazzly has delivered for their businesses in 2020 and 2021. They are looking forward to continuing to manage their online destiny by using a proven, home-grown website builder that was tailor-made for New Zealand small businesses. 2022 will be a very exciting year with multiple updates every week to the Dazzly platform. Keep your eyes on this space – more announcements coming soon.

0800 122 090 – support@dazzly.co.nz

If you haven’t heard of Dazzly or given it a try yet, there’s no reason to not to – we have free trials and our pricing is amazing! No credit-card required – just hop in and give it a try. Any questions? Call our friendly, local team right now and experience the difference of first-class customer support based in New Zealand.

