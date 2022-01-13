Delays Possible Due To Overnight Closure On SH1 At Upper Harbour Highway This Weekend

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi is advising motorists to plan ahead for a full overnight closure of the Northern Motorway (SH1) in both directions between Greville Road and Upper Harbour Highway this weekend.

Some daytime delays are possible with the closure in place from 7pm on Sat 15 Jan until 10am on Sun 16 Jan while the Northern Corridor Improvements (NCI) project team complete a concrete pour on the new Rosedale Road motorway bridge which has been future proofed to allow for upgrades on the local road network underneath.

Only very low levels of vibration can be tolerated while the concrete sets to reach the standards required, this can only be achieved with a full motorway closure.

Detour routes will be in place to allow motorists to rejoin the motorway at the next avaliable onramp and continue their journey.

Waka Kotahi realises this may be an inconvenience for road users but urges motorists to plan ahead and if possible, schedule travel around these times.

The NCI has planned this work on the first available weekend following the enforced Christmas shutdown of all Waka Kotahi capital projects, in order to take advantage of lower traffic volumes. We really appreciate the patience of motorists while the work is carried out.

For more information visit www.nzta.govt/nci or www.facebook.com/nztaakl or call the project freephone number 0800 624 776.

About the Northern Corridor Project

Once completed, NCI will provide a transport upgrade for the Albany and North Shore community, with the Northern Busway being extended from Constellation to Albany Station. It includes a new motorway connection between SH1 and SH18 and will open up access to the Western Ring Route and travel to the airport. It will deliver more than 7kms of walking and cycling paths and a wide range of local road and park connections.

