Building Consents Hit New Highs In November

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020. This November had 4,688 new homes consented, which is the highest number …

There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today.

This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020.

“This November had 4,688 new homes consented, which is the highest number for any month on record,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

“The previous record was 4,490 in the month of August 2021.”

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url