Moonstake Integrates MoonPay For Fast, Easy, And Secure Crypto Purchasing

Today, Moonstake is thrilled to announce our support of the MoonPay buy crypto service into our web and mobile wallets. With this new integration, users of Moonstake Wallet have another high-quality service option to purchase top-tier cryptocurrencies including …Today, Moonstake is thrilled to announce our support of the MoonPay buy crypto service into our web and mobile wallets. With this new integration, users of Moonstake Wallet have another high-quality service option to purchase top-tier cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Binance Coin, Solana, and more with great convenience and security.

Moonstake launched its staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, it has developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS / Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake’s total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1.8 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Currently, Moonstake supports staking of 14 high-demand PoS coins, 2 high-demand NFT standards ERC-721 and Cardano. Beyond hold, send, receive, track price, and stake crypto, users can also buy and sell their digital assets through supported decentralized exchange services integrated natively inside Moonstake Wallet which includes Changelly and now, MoonPay.

Meanwhile, MoonPay launched in 2019 with a simple aim: increase cryptocurrency adoption. With a team of just two young entrepreneurs – co-founders Ivan Soto-Wright and Victor Faramond – the company set out to create a simple and secure software solution that would enable people from all over the world to participate in the biggest digital revolution since the internet. In November 2021, just two and a half years later, MoonPay closed their Series A funding round at $555 million, bringing our valuation to $3.4 billion – the largest and highest valued Series A for any bootstrapped crypto company. Currently, the list of crypto assets supported by MoonPay includes BTC, ETH, LINK, XLM, USDT, USDC, LTC, DOGE, BNB, MATIC, FLOW, ALGO, SOL, WAXP, DOT, HBAR, SHIB, NEAR, and many more high-profile coins on the market.

How to buy crypto with MoonPay on Moonstake Wallet

1. Register your Moonstake Wallet via Web or mobile (iOS / Android)

2. Go to the “Buy Crypto” tab if on the Web. For mobile, go to the “Finance” tab, then choose “Buy”.

3. Select one of the coins to buy or search for a coin name.

4. Click “Pay with MoonPay” on the confirmation message to get redirected to making the purchase on MoonPay.

Moonstake is pleased to bring another great option for users to conveniently and safely purchase their favorite cryptocurrencies, and we hope to continue delivering great value to crypto communities worldwide.

