Employment Indicators: November 2021

January 12, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the November 2021 month (compared with the October 2021 month) were:

  • all industries – up 0.4 percent (9,395 jobs) to 2.29 million filled jobs
  • primary industries – down 3.4 percent (3,708 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 0.4 percent (1,814 jobs)
  • service industries – up 0.5 percent (8,466 jobs).

