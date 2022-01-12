Employment Indicators: November 2021

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the November 2021 month (compared with the October 2021 month) were:

all industries – up 0.4 percent (9,395 jobs) to 2.29 million filled jobs

primary industries – down 3.4 percent (3,708 jobs)

goods-producing industries – up 0.4 percent (1,814 jobs)

service industries – up 0.5 percent (8,466 jobs).

