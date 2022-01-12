Dwelling And Household Estimates: December 2021 Quarter
Dwelling and household estimates are used for many purposes including planning, policy formation, business decisions, and as ‘bottom lines’ in the calculation of market coverage rates.
Key facts
At 31 December 2021:
- private dwellings estimate – 1,983,000
- households estimate – 1,908,700.
