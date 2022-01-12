Business Scoop
Dwelling And Household Estimates: December 2021 Quarter

January 12, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Dwelling and household estimates are used for many purposes including planning, policy formation, business decisions, and as ‘bottom lines’ in the calculation of market coverage rates.

Key facts

At 31 December 2021:

  • private dwellings estimate – 1,983,000
  • households estimate – 1,908,700.

