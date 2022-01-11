NFT Sales Surge Past The $4 Billion Mark In The Last 30 Days

Press Release – Psychic Ventures Ltd

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces have made a killing in the previous month. According to data presented by tradingplatforms.com , NFT global sales surpassed the $4 billion mark. Tradingplatforms.com’s Edith Reads has been analyzing the data. …Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces have made a killing in the previous month. According to data presented by tradingplatforms.com, NFT global sales surpassed the $4 billion mark.

Tradingplatforms.com’s Edith Reads has been analyzing the data. She says, “2021 will go down as the breakdown year for NFTs. The growth in their sales is due to two main factors. First, people are increasingly understanding their value in the provenance of ownership. Secondly, celebrities and artists like Kevin O’Leary and Snoop Dogg are adopting NFTs, pulling their followers into the space with them.”

OpenSea’s dominance

OpenSea topped the sales figures. It handled about half a million transactions earning $3 billion in returns. Its transactions grew by 20%, accounting for three-quarters of the revenues,

Magic Eden came in second after earning $240 million. The platform that runs on the Solana Blockchain grew its transactions by over 50% and revenues by 90%.

On its part, Axie Infinity moved NFTs exceeding $200 million. However, it lost a third of its transactions and about 70 percent of its previous month’s proceeds.

CryptoPunks and Mobox were the other platforms to gross $100 million in sales. The former made over $140 million while the latter just crossed the $100 million mark.

The under $100 million NFT sales group

Another 16 marketplaces made under $100 million from their NFT trades. At the lower end, Sandbox sold NFTs worth about $1 million. And at the higher end, BloctoBay’s NFT sales netted over $56 million.

The remaining 24 platforms made less than $1 million. As Treasureland made over $630 million, BakerySwap sold only $27 worth of the asset.

The global NFT market has grown exponentially since its 2017 debut. In 2021, the sector’s sales exceeded $23 billion. Analysts see their market growing further as they find more adoption across sectors.

