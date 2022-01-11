Carson Daly, Martin Kove, And Ryan Eggold Headline Parrot Analytics 2022 Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival

Press Release – Parrot Analytics

The Voice’s Carson Daly, Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove, and New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold headline Parrot Analytics 2022 Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival

Behind-the-scenes leaders of The Voice (Audrey Morrissey), Mare of Easttown (Mark Roybal), YOU (Sera Gamble) and more share their take on what’s next for entertainment in 2022

LOS ANGELES (January 10, 2022) – Parrot Analytics, the global audience demand analytics firm, today announced the confirmed speakers for the 2022 Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival. This year marks the second edition of the online-only event that brings together the leading talent, creators, and executives who helped revolutionize the entertainment industry in 2021.

Individuals from both the creative and business sides of the industry will join Parrot Analytics in conversation about the shows and trends that revolutionized entertainment in another challenging year for creators and consumers. The three-day virtual event will offer exclusive daily videos highlighting unique perspectives in a candid, Q&A format.

Confirmed speakers include:

Carson Daly, Host & Producer, The Voice (NBC) and Audrey Morrissey, Showrunner and Executive Producer, The Voice (NBC); Mark Roybal, Executive Producer, Mare of Easttown (wiip studios and HBO); Sera Gamble, Co-Creator and Executive Producer, YOU (Netflix); John Hoffman, Showrunner and Co-Creator Only Murders in the Building (Hulu); Martin Kove, “John Kreese”, Cobra Kai (Netflix); Ryan Eggold, “Dr. Max Goodwin”, New Amsterdam (NBC), David Schulner, Executive Producer, New Amsterdam (NBC), Peter Horton, Executive Producer, New Amsterdam (NBC); Cullen Hoback, Creator and Director, Q: Into the Storm (HBO); Amy Ziering, Co-Creator and Co-Director, Allen v. Farrow (HBO), Jeremy Zag, Founder and CEO, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (ZAG); Mathilde Bresson, Location-Based Entertainment Manager (Ubisoft); Marjolein Duermeijer, EVP Content and Strategy (Ryff), Douglas Montgomery, CEO and Founder (Global Connects), with additional speakers to be announced soon.

“It’s been our privilege to speak with the individuals who managed to bring to life so many wonderful stories for audiences in 2021 despite another challenging year for production. Each interview we conducted for the Virtual Festival is full of heartfelt perspectives and honest reflections about what makes content revolutionary right now,” said Rebekah Zabarsky, Host and Executive Producer of the Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival and Marketing Director at Parrot Analytics. “With global audience demand data as a backdrop, we were able to share exciting facts and figures about how far content travels in today’s borderless attention economy. Ultimately, these interviews provide a hopeful outlook of the future of our dynamic industry. We hope you tune in for a healthy dose of inspiration to kickstart the year!”

The 2022 Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival will stream free on-demand for three consecutive days beginning Tuesday, February 1, 2022 through Thursday, February 3, 2022 with new interviews being published each day. Viewers can find the full schedule for the Virtual Festival on www.globaltvdemandawards.com as well as the Parrot Analytics YouTube channel.

About The Global TV Demand Awards:

The Global TV Demand Awards are the world’s first unbiased, data-driven TV awards event. The winning series are determined by audience demand around the world; there are no judges and no voting committees. Instead, winners are determined using Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, a proprietary methodology that measures how much a TV series or talent resonates with people in 200+ markets around the world, across all platforms. The company captures over 1.5 billion new data points each day in over 100 languages across the consumer activity spectrum, including video consumption (streaming/downloads), social media engagement (hashtags, likes, shares) and research actions (reading about shows, writing about shows, etc). For more information, please visit www.globaltvdemandawards.com.

About Parrot Analytics:

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. With Parrot Analytics’ DEMAND360 platform, everyone from individual producers and talent to global media powerhouses can access capabilities to help better understand the global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increased subscriber growth and retention. Parrot Analytics has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, São Paulo, and Auckland. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

