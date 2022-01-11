AACo Partners With The Zanda McDonald Award To Support Future Leaders In Agriculture

Press Release – Zanda McDonald Award

The new year is off to a great start for The Zanda McDonald Award, with the announcement that Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) have come on board as a partner for the trans-Tasman agricultural badge of honour.

AACo, Australia’s largest integrated cattle and beef producer, owns and operates stations, feedlots and farms comprising around 6.4 million hectares of land in Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Managing Director and CEO Hugh Killen says the company can play a role in helping develop the next generation of industry leaders.

“AACo has been helping grow agriculture in Australia for almost 200 years and our association with the Zanda McDonald Award continues this legacy,” Mr Killen said.

“The Zanda McDonald Award is all about making a difference in agriculture. It recognises determination and passion, giving the winner an opportunity to develop their skills and make a lasting difference.

“These are values and attributes that align well with our commitment to drive positive change, and with our purpose: evolving together to benefit future generations. Our focus on sustainability, including an emphasis on shaping agriculture to meet the needs of a changing world, makes this partnership a natural fit.

“We’re thrilled to be associated with the award and help to mentor future industry leaders.”

Richard Rains, Chairman of the Zanda McDonald Award added “We are thrilled to have AACo join our family of partners. Their commitment really strengthens our ability to help take future leaders’ careers to the next level, providing a positive impact on the broader industry.”

To find out more visit https://aaco.com.au/

