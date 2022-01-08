Counterfeit Banknotes – South Taranaki

Press Release – New Zealand Police

South Taranaki Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for

counterfeit money, after fake banknotes were presented at businesses

recently.

Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes.

It’s important for people to understand it is both an offence to make, use

or be in possession of counterfeit banknotes.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guides outlining the security

features of New Zealand banknotes and how to spot counterfeit notes.

Security features are the same on all denominations and businesses involved

in handling money should be aware of security features within New Zealand

banknotes.

If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit banknote, do not

accept it and notify Police.

If you find you’ve already received a counterfeit banknote, put it in an

envelope to avoid handling it further, and get in touch with Police.

Anyone with information about the manufacture or distribution of counterfeit

banknotes is asked to contact Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800

555 111.

