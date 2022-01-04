Nozomi Networks Receives 2021 IoT Excellence Award

Press Release – Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in OT and IoT security, announced today that Vantage , the industrys first SaaS-powered security and visibility solution for OT and IoT networks, has received a 2021 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire



Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, announced today that Vantage, the industry’s first SaaS-powered security and visibility solution for OT and IoT networks, has received a 2021 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media.

“It is my pleasure to recognise Vantage with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation,” said Carl Ford, CEO & Community Developer, Crossfire Media. “As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing Nozomi Networks’ future successes.

“It’s an honour to see our commitment to secure the operational networks that run the world recognised for breakthrough advancements in IoT and cloud-integrated technologies,” said CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “The IoT Excellence Award is further validation that Nozomi Networks’ ability to help businesses, and critical infrastructure customers around the world mitigate operational, financial and business risks are paying dividends.”

Designed to meet the rapidly evolving requirements of IoT-enabled infrastructures, the Vantage platform equips security professionals and industrial operators with actionable, AI-driven insights to identify and manage risks and speed precise remediation. Vantage delivers unmatched security and asset visibility with unlimited scalability through an industry-first cloud-based SaaS offering that consolidates data aggregation, analysis and operations across OT, IoT and IT assets.

The 2021 IoT Evolution IoT Excellence Award honours innovative products that support the availability of information being deduced, inferred and directly gathered from sensors, systems and anything else that is supporting better business and personal decisions.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url