World’s First Strike Of 2022- Hospo Workers In Skycity Hamilton Walk Tonight

Press Release – Unite Union

Workers in Skycity Hamilton become the world’s first strikers of 2022 at midnight tonight as they walk off the job for a Living Wage, and equality of pay with their colleagues in the Auckland site. A large section of those who have joined Unite union …Workers in Skycity Hamilton become the world’s first strikers of 2022 at midnight tonight as they walk off the job for a Living Wage, and equality of pay with their colleagues in the Auckland site.

A large section of those who have joined Unite union and voted for strike action are hospo workers tired of low pay and miniscule differentials for skill and service. “The pandemic over the last few years has led to huge changes in how we work, and hospo workers are no longer willing to work long hours without living wages when they can start on a living wage elsewhere. Endemic staff shortages in this sector mean that many workers are missing their breaks and other entitlements, and are under serious pressure for minimum wages. Unite hopes to unionise and lead strikes across this sector in 2022- we believe its time for a fair pay agreement in the hospitality sector.” said Unite organiser Joe Carolan

“Skycity is one of the wealthiest companies in Aotearoa today, yet pays its workers in Hamilton less than its Auckland crew. We believe, like most people, in equal pay for equal work, and the costs to Skycity are not astronomical to achieve this pay justice.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url