RPG Games Account For 21.3% Of Mobile-gaming Revenues: Report

The mobile gaming industry is currently booming, and it appears that RPG games are leading the revolution. According to the latest report from SafeBettingSites.com, Role Playing mobile games contributed 21.3% of the entire global revenue from the mobile gaming industry in 2020.

RPG top-grossing mobile gaming genre

The entire mobile gaming industry earned $86.9 Billion in 2020. Of this amount, $18.5 Billion were attributed to role-playing games. This figure constitutes 21.3% of the entire yearly revenue.

RPG mobile games are popular among gamers globally. However, they are a rage in East Asian nations. According to the report, RPG games generated a total of $13.34 Billion in China, Japan, and South Korea. Thus, these three East Asian nations were responsible for 72% of the global revenue generated by RPG mobile games.

China was the leading market for RPG games in 2020. The games in this genre generated $7.84 Billion in the Chinese market. Japan was the second biggest market for RPG games, with the Island country generating $3.46 Billion in revenues. South Korea was not far behind, contributing $2.04 Billion in revenues.

RPG-domination limited to East Asian countries

The popularity of RPG games doesn’t quite translate to the Western market. 22 out of 50 top-grossing mobile games belonged to the RPG genre in Japan. In South Korea, 29 out of 50 were RPG games.

In comparison, in the United States, only 9 RPG games are featured in the top 50 grossing mobiles games. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, only seven RPG games featured in the top 50 grossing mobile games.

The report also sheds light on how different genres of RPG games are popular in different regions. In Japan, Collection RPGs are gamers’ favourite. 11 collection RPGs featured in the top 50 grossing games in Japan, with Fate/Grand Order taking the top spot.

In South Korea, MMORPG games are prevalent among gamers. A total of 16 MMORPG games were among the top 50 grossing mobile games in the country, with Lineage 2M taking the top spot.

In the United States, Marvel Strike Force and Pokémon GO were the most popular RPG mobile games, while RAID: Shadow Legends and Pokémon GO took top spots in the UK.

Vyom Chaudhary, an editor at SafeBettingSites, commented: “The gaming preferences in the East and the West have always been different. RPGs have always had a special place in the Eastern Asian gaming community. This preference is very much apparent in the mobile gaming too. ”

