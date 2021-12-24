Life Health Foods Seeks Clearance To Acquire Chalmers Organics

Press Release – Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Life Health Foods NZ Limited to acquire the business and assets of Chalmers Organics Limited by way of a 100 percent asset purchase.

Life Health Foods and Chalmers Organics both supply a range of vegetarian and plant-based products, including meat alternatives, to supermarkets and other retail stores, as well as to the food service industry.

Life Health Foods is owned by the New Zealand Conference Association, a registered charitable trust that also owns the Sanitarium Health Food Company. Life Health Foods manufactures and supplies vegetarian and plant-based products in New Zealand, under brand names including Bean Supreme, Alternative Meat Co., Vegie Delights and Lisa’s.

Chalmers Organics is based in Auckland and manufactures a range of meat alternative products under the Tonzu and Zenzo brands. It also manufactures a range of plant-based dairy alternative products.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

