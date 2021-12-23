TRENZ Hui Moves To Eden Park For 2022

Press Release – Tourism Industry Aotearoa

For the first time ever, Auckland’s Eden Park will host TRENZ Hui, New Zealand’s premier international tourism business event, next year.

It’s exciting that one of Auckland’s biggest visitor drawcards will become the venue for working on the future of Aotearoa New Zealand’s international visitor market, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says.

TRENZ Hui will be held on 24-25 May 2022 (note these dates have changed from an earlier announcement about TRENZ 2022 to avoid a clash with the equivalent trade event in Australia).

“We are planning another event like the successful TRENZ Hui we held in Christchurch in May 2021, updating international market-ready New Zealand tourism operators on how they can prepare for the return of international visitors,” TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

“Unfortunately, due to the border situation in New Zealand this will be a seller-only event. International buyers will be unable to attend but will be able to connect with sellers at our TRENZ Connect online events.”

The format of TRENZ Hui 2022 means TIA, which manages the event for the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust, was able to consider venues that had not been able to host TRENZ in the past.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner says: “Eden Park is globally recognised as one of New Zealand’s most iconic tourism attractions. With a 118-year history, the Park’s hallowed turf is on the bucket list for global sports enthusiasts, and walking into the changing rooms of rugby and cricket legends can be a surreal experience.

“We are delighted to be rolling out the red carpet for TRENZ Hui in 2022 and showcasing the stadium’s many tourism and cultural experiences. Our commitment to innovation has seen the team develop a vast portfolio of attractions including Staydium Glamping, the Sky Sport Rooftop Tour, Haka on the Park and our famous stadium tours. We look forward to the opportunity to connect and engage with our tourism industry whānau at TRENZ Hui 2022.”

Auckland Unlimited Director – Investment and Industry Pam Ford says: “We are very excited to welcome our industry whānau to Tāmaki Makaurau for this important tourism business event.

”While there’s no question the tourism sector has been hit hard by the pandemic – with everyone having to adjust and adapt to a completely new environment – this hui will be an opportunity for people to reconnect, network, do business while showcasing all that Aotearoa has to offer.”

Registrations for TRENZ Hui 2022 will open in March.

In 2023, TRENZ will move to Ōtautahi Christchurch on 9-11 May.

Meanwhile, the new TRENZ Connect digital platform, which was launched at the end of September, is getting strong support from both New Zealand tourism operators and international travel buyers. More than 230 New Zealand operators have already registered on the platform and over 110 buyer companies.

Planning is underway for the first virtual event on the platform in 2022.

“TRENZ Connect users are finding that the platform is a valuable way for them to connect, to prepare for the time when we can once again welcome international manuhiri,” Mr Roberts says.

Operators can sign up for TRENZ Connect at any time and will need to be registered in advance to take part in the virtual events.

TRENZ Connect is designed to be a ‘legacy platform’, keeping New Zealand tourism operators connected with international buyers throughout the year, and supporting future physical TRENZ events.

TRENZ Connect has been developed with funding support from the New Zealand Government’s Regional Events Fund.

About TRENZ www.trenz.co.nz

TRENZ has previously brought together New Zealand tourism operators (sellers) with targeted international travel and tourism buyers, and media from New Zealand’s key established and emerging tourism markets. The event directly helped to grow New Zealand’s tourism economy.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) manages TRENZ on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust. TRENZ is supported by Tourism New Zealand, Air New Zealand and the host regions.

