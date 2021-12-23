Statement Of Issues Released For Proposed Acquisition Of Jurox By Zoetis

Press Release – Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a Statement of Issues relating to the clearance application from Zoetis Inc. seeking clearance to acquire Betrola Pty Limited. Betrola owns the Jurox group of companies.

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the proposed acquisition following its initial investigation. A Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the proposed acquisition.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Zoetis and Jurox and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the Commission’s case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference ‘Zoetis/Jurox’ in the subject line. Submissions are due no later than close of business on 28 January 2022.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 18 February 2022. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

