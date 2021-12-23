Amazon.com.au Launches Its Boxing Day Sale On December 24, Giving Kiwis Early Access To Incredible Holiday Savings
Amazon.com.au’s Boxing Day sale kicks off December 24 and lasts through December 28 with incredible deals and savings on a wide selection of products including top holiday gifts, household essentials and products you may have on your own wish list
Embargoed until 2pm NZDT, 23 December: Amazon Australia has today announced its annual Boxing Day sale will kick off early on December 24, giving customers more time to shop and save big across the holidays. The event will run for five whole days from 02:01 NZDT, December 24, to 01:59 NZDT, December 29.
Customers can find incredible savings and discounts across every category, including electronics, homewares, beauty, toys, fashion, and many more with tens of thousands of products at discounted prices in the Boxing Day sale.
“We’re thrilled to give Kiwis early access to our Boxing Day sale, and score incredible deals across all categories from books, to fashion, electronics, toys and more,” said Janet Menzies, Amazon.com.au Country Manager. “Whether you still have something to check off your wish list, have your eye on summer holiday essentials, or you’re looking to fulfil a New Year’s resolution, there’s something for everyone in our Boxing Day sale.”
Kiwi customers can enjoy free shipping to New Zealand on eligible orders over AU$59.
A sneak peek at the deals and savings
Customers can find Boxing Day deals from December 24 at amazon.com.au/boxingday. The deals included below—and many more—will be available on various dates and times between December 24 and December 28, while supplies last.
Must Have Electronics
- Up to 50% off RRP on Garmin smartwatches
- Save up to 40% of RRP on select Withings devices
- Save on Nokia mobile phones
- Save up to 40% off RRP on select gaming laptops from ASUS, MSI and DELL
- Save up to 40% off RRP on select DELL, ACER, ASUS and MSI Windows laptops
- Save up to 50% off RRP on select Chromebooks
- Save up to 40% off RRP on select business and gaming monitors from DELL, ACER, BENQ and LENOVO
- Save up to 50% off RRP on select Western Digital and Sandisk storage devices
- Up to $400 off RRP on select DJI Drones & accessories
- Up to 35% off RRP on select Nikon cameras, lenses & accessories
- Save on Panasonic cameras & electronics
- Up to 60% off RRP on select tripods, backpacks & camera accessories
- Save 52% off RRP on select Sennheiser headphones
- Save 33% off RRP on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds
- Save 20% off on RRP on Nvidia Shield Pro
- Save on Xgimi projectors
- Save on select SoundPEATS earbuds
- Save on select Anker products
- Save on select ROMOSS power banks
- Save on select Edifier active speakers
- Save on select TWS earphones
- Save on select iClever Kids Headphones
- Save on select UGREEN cables
- Save on select HUION graphic tablet
- Save on select Philips 55inch OLED Ambilight TV
- Save on select Reolink PoE system
Beauty
- Save on select fragrance brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Vera Wang and more
- Save on select Skincare Brands like Nivea, Neutrogena & Weleda
- Save on Philips beauty range
- Save on select Salon Nail and Premium makeup brands like OPI, Dermablend, Jane Iredale and more
- Save on select Premium Salon Haircare brands like Olaplex, Nioxin, Paul Mitchell and more
- Save on select beauty brands including COSRX Banila Co and Shiseido
- Save on select All Natural Advice Vitamin C serum
For the Home
- Save up to 30% off RRP on the InstantPot range
- Save 25% off on select Sunbeam and FoodSaver kitchen essentials
- Boxing Day savings on selected Philips range
- Boxing Day savings on selected Tefal range
- Save on a full range of Corelle dinnerware essentials
- Save on select Tontine pillows, quilts, and bedding
- Save 56% off RRP on Black iRobot e515000 Roomba e5 Robot vacuum cleaner
- Save on select ECOVACS vaccum cleaners
- Save on select ASAKUKI diffusers
- Save on select Boomjoy cleaning products
- Save on select Arovec products
Sports
- Boxing Day savings on Coleman tents, sleeping bags and more
Automotive
- Save 30% off RRP off on select NOCO products
- Save select Autoglym car care products
- Save on select Mothers car care products
- Save on select Turtle Wax car care products
- Save on Vantrue N2 PRO dash cam
- Save on GOOLOO jump starter
Garden and Tools
- Save up to 48% off RRP on select Bosch Lawn & Garden essentials
- Save up to 36% off RRP on a range of Bosch Drills, Vacuum’s, Self-Levellers, and accessories
- Save 25% off RRP on select Dremel essentials
- Save up to 25% off RRP on Bosch cordless essentials
Toys We Love
- Save on select TRANSFORMERS
- Save on select dolls including Barbie
- Save on select REMOKING toys
Furry Friends
- Save on pet treats from Greenies, Schmackos, Optimum and more
- Save on litter from Breeders Choice and more
- Save on select Zenify pet products
Video games and accessories
- Up to 30% off RRP on Oculus products
- Save on Atari VCS Black Walnut all-in-one bundle
- Save on select gaming chairs
Shoes, Clothing, Watches
- Great savings on select fashion clothing from Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Champion, Deus Ex Machina and Ben Sherman
- Great savings on select activewear and sports clothing from Nike, Puma, Canterbury and The North Face
- Save on select Bonds clothing, underwear and socks
- Deals on select shoes from Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Puma, Skechers, Crocs, Hush Puppies, Fila, Ecco and Wild Rhino
- Great deals on select watches from Fossil, Emporio Armani and Seiko
Luggage
- Great prices on select luggage from Samsonite and American Tourister
- Save on select kids ride on suitcases from Trunki
Health, Household and Personal Care
- Save on select Palmolive Hand Wash
- Save on Philips Male Grooming Range
- Save on select Panasonic Personal Care
- Save on select Panasonic Batteries
- Save on select Fairy dishwashing tablets
- Save on select Pampers nappies
- Save on select Braun grooming appliances
- Save on select Oral-B products
- Save on select RENPHO Massager.
- Save on select Breo Massager
Baby
- Save on Tommee Tippee parent favourites
- Save on Infasecure car seats
- Save on select Waterwipes
- Save on select Cubo Ai Plus Smart baby monitor
- Save on select Haakaa baby products
Amazon has also announced an extended change of mind returns window for the holiday season with most of the items purchased between October 1 and December 31 able to be returned for change of mind until January 31, 2022.
For a full list of tips for shopping on Amazon.com.au and ways to save this season, visit the About Amazon blog.
Boxing Day offers are subject to availability and are subject to change.
