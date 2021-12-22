Highway Shoulder Movement SH85, Palmerston To Ranfurly Highway

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

People who are driving on the Ranfurly to Palmerston highway these holidays will strike a short patch of narrowed highway around 42 km inland from Palmerston, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Maintenance crews will manage this short stretch of SH85, referred to locally as Dead Horse Pinch, with a temporary speed limit and cones/barriers to keep drivers away from the road shoulder, says Waka Kotahi Senior Network Manager Chris Harris.

“This site has been the subject of ongoing movement since it was constructed in the 1950s,” says Mr Harris. “The movement on the shoulder reactivated in the January 2021 flood. Further movement in July required remedial works and an additional monitoring regime was established while investigations were completed and repair options assessed.

“Waka Kotahi will continue the temporary traffic management with a lane shift away from the shoulder until we can get a more permanent repair underway.

“The site will be regularly inspected to ensure it stays safe. Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience and following the temporary speed limits to ensure everyone’s safety over the holiday period.”

