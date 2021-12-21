The Monkeys Aotearoa Welcomes New Senior Creative Team Liz Richards & Nick Dellabarca

Press Release – Accenture

The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Interactive, is excited to announce the appointment of new senior creative team Liz Richards and Nick Dellabarca who join effective immediately. Liz Richards (left) and Nick Dellabarca (right) join The Monkeys …

The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Interactive, is excited to announce the appointment of new senior creative team Liz Richards and Nick Dellabarca who join effective immediately.



Liz Richards (left) and Nick Dellabarca (right) join The Monkeys Aotearoa

First coming together at DDB New Zealand back in 2014, Richards and Dellabarca made an early impression when they won Axis Awards Emerging Talent. The duo has continued to impress, being recognised at Cannes, D&AD, AWARD, Webbys, and making ads their mums would hopefully like.

With stints at Y&R and more recently at Pitchblack Partners, they’ve turned organic waste into currency, helped an Australian supermarket win over Kiwis’ hearts, and made Air New Zealand’s ‘most viewed ever’ safety video (not the rap one).

Richards and Dellabarca join creative directors Christie Cooper and James Conner who both arrived at the agency in November.

The Monkeys Aotearoa Chief Creative Officer, Damon Stapleton, says: “When I moved to New Zealand in 2014, I worked with Nick and Liz and they had this amazing energy and work ethic. Since then, they’ve made really great strides and have done some fantastic work. It’s great to work with them again and I’m excited to see where they will take The Monkeys.”

Dellabarca says: “We began our careers with Damon, James, Christie and CEO Justin Mowday. So, we’re super excited to re-join them at the start of a new journey. Plus, being small and hairy, I’ve always felt an affinity with monkeys.”

Richards adds: “I’ve long admired The Monkeys’ work. So, the fact we didn’t have to move to Australia (during a pandemic) to work with them is great. Having a few familiar faces to welcome us is nice too.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url