Traffic Increases Around Auckland As Borders Reopen

LENS Technology sees thousands hit the road

Digital out of home audience measurement platform LENS Analytics has celebrated its first year, ending the year with a bang as live audience metrics show an increase in traffic as Aucklanders enjoy more freedom.

The LENS data showed thousands more Kiwis taking to the roads as border restrictions loosened as more people were vaccinated. Both Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 December saw consistent 6 percent growth in audience week on week, in comparison to the same period the week before.

With more freedom of movement for the relative majority of the audiences, Thursday, 16 December saw 3 percent increase in traffic vs Wednesday (15 December). This means that Thursday’s traffic accounted for 52 percent of our audience this week, which is a reflection of the high number in movement.

LENS’ Business Director Nikhil Elayat, who took up the position in July 2021, says these unique data-sets challenge our conventional wisdom around audience numbers during lockdown.

“It’s clear Aucklanders have itchy feet and are keen to get moving again following the August lockdown. LENS’ network has seen audiences return to 96 percent of pre-lockdown benchmarks since level 3.2 and the trend is only moving upward.” he says.

As a new technology company offering digital out of home audience measurement solutions, LENS Analytics was able to report to over 250 clients in its first year. LENS Analytics is the most advanced digital out of home platform on the market and has the ability to measure audiences that have never before been measured. The platform also gives businesses the ability to target their audience better than ever before by providing inventory insights and actionable reporting.

