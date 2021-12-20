NZ Aid Sector Now Supported By A ‘quality Tick’

Press Release – Council for International Development

The Pacific cyclone season has started, and Metservice is predicting there could be between four and six named cyclones over this holiday season (a cyclone is named when it reaches a certain strength).

“If we’re unlucky and get a severe cyclone, and New Zealanders want to donate to help, you can be reassured that an aid agency that carries the new CID Code ‘tick’ is a reliable and trustworthy organisation,” said Aaron Davy, CID’s Standards and Humanitarian Manager.

Council for International Development (CID) is the umbrella organisation for New Zealand’s aid agencies and their partners. It has over 70 members and has been strengthening the accountability of New Zealand’s international development sector for nearly 40 years. CID has implemented the CID Code ‘Tick’ to signify to donors and the public that these CID-member aid agencies have met the accountability standards required by the CID Code of Conduct.

The CID Code of Conduct is a mandatory requirement for all CID full members, and requires in-depth evidence of good practice, and high levels of transparency and accountability. The self-regulatory Code is overseen by the CID Code of Conduct Committee, with an independent Chair.

“This ‘quality tick’ is one way the sector demonstrates its responsibly to the public who generously supports its work. CID’s Code goes beyond what is legally required in New Zealand.”

Keep an eye out for this professional standard when supporting the international development work of New Zealand based NGOs.

