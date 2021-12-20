Auckland Harbour Bridge Annual Christmas Maintenance

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Motorists are advised that the work, which includes barrier upgrades and resurfacing, will take place on the northbound clip-on lanes (lane 1&2) from; 4am December 26 to 5am January 9 2022.

The bridge lanes will be reformatted to ensure three lanes remain open across the Harbour Bridge at all times.

“This essential maintenance work helps keep the harbour bridge in an optimum condition, and provides a smoother, safer journey for motorists,” says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland System Interim Manager Paul Geck.

“We expect all lanes to be open by the time most people return from their holiday.”

Waka Kotahi would like people to keep in mind that the resurfacing process used on the bridge requires three to five days to “cure” before traffic can drive on it. While this may look like nothing is happening, the team will be carrying out other maintenance tasks out of sight.

The work will involve closures on the following on and off-ramps:

The Curran Road on-ramp will be closed. Detour to Fanshawe Street on-ramp will be signposted.

The Stafford Street off-ramp will be open to emergency services only. Detour to Onewa Road off-ramp will be signposted for all other vehicles.

Road users are encouraged to consider alternative routes such as the

northwestern motorway (SH16) and State Highway 18 (SH18).

Please note that this work is weather dependent and dates may shift, but any change will be communicated clearly.

For more information please contact help@asm.nzta.govt.nz or call 0800 444 449.

