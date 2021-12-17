Southern Response Claimants Encouraged To Register For Settlement Package

Press Release – Southern Response

A High Court finding yesterday has confirmed the way forward for thousands of Southern Response claimants who could be entitled to thousands of dollars from the government insurer.

Up to 57% of Eligible Claimants Still To Register

“Couple thought they may get $3000 and ended up receiving more than $100,000”

Justice Osborne’s decision (CIV-2018-409-000361) has confirmed a monitoring framework that Southern Response will be expected to follow while the ‘double DRA’ settlement package is made available to homeowners who signed off their claim before October 1, 2014.

Claimant advocate, David Townshend, is encouraging the more than 1700 claimants still to apply for the package to do so.

“It really is a very simple process,” he says, “and the outcome can be extremely fruitful. For example, one young couple weren’t going to register because they thought they had done everything correctly; using their own experts and double checking all the figures relating to their settlement. In fact, they told me, they thought they might be entitled to around $3000 at most and couldn’t face registering for that amount. However, they registered and within a couple of months had more than $100,000 in their bank account. They received legal advice – paid for by Southern Response which provided them with additional peace of mind.”

Mr Townshend says this example shows how much, in dollar terms, people were essentially ripped off by Southern Response.

“We must acknowledge those who have gone before, especially Karl and Alison Dodds, who have paved the way for so many others to get what they are entitled to.”

Southern Response in the recent High Court hearing indicated that total registrations submitted were now 1,294 (out of approximately 3000) with 75 settled and one closed. An additional 117 were the subject of settlement but awaiting completion.

Mr Townshend says the information on the Southern Response website is clear and easy to follow. Claimants may find they would like some assistance and they can do this by engaging a lawyer or advocate but in any event he says they should seek legal advice before signing any settlement offer.

-Ends- For more information please contact David Townshend on 027 774 3325

Also from Justice Osborne’s decision (full decision attached):

for the duration of the defendant’s offering of the Package, the defendant shall file in Court an up-to-date version of its “POPP Registrations Dashboard” document (exhibit G to the said affidavit of Mr Hurren) at three-monthly intervals commencing 16 March 2022;

the defendant’s Settlement Package (Package), as referred to in a Deed of Discontinuance dated 8 October 2021, is to remain available to the plaintiffs and all other class members at least until 8 April 2023;

the defendant shall ensure that the Independent Oversight Committee (IOC) is enabled to perform its role pursuant to its Terms of Reference, subject to the additional reporting requirements that are a condition of this order and, in the event the IOC is not so performing, the defendant (upon becoming aware of the situation) is promptly to file a Memorandum informing the Court of that situation.

