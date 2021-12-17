No Data, No Worries: Free Mobile Banking For Vodafone And BNZ Customers

Press Release – BNZ

From today, Vodafone and Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) customers wont have to worry about chewing-up mobile data while using BNZ banking services, with the two companies partnering to bring free mobile banking to all BNZ customers on the Vodafone platform. …

From today, Vodafone and Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) customers won’t have to worry about chewing-up mobile data while using BNZ banking services, with the two companies partnering to bring free mobile banking to all BNZ customers on the Vodafone platform.

The partnership between the two companies means no mobile data will be used anytime a Vodafone customer uses the BNZ app, BNZ online banking or the BNZ website on their phone.

BNZ CEO Dan Huggins says BNZ is the first bank to offer free mobile banking in New Zealand: “In a year of challenge and change, free mobile banking means one less thing for our customers to worry about as we head into the summer break.

“We don’t ever want a customer to be in a position where they’re reluctant to bank because they’re concerned about data usage, we’re taking that worry away,” says Mr Huggins.

Mr Huggins says Covid has accelerated the move to online and phone banking and with many New Zealanders travelling over the Summer period, and typically using more data on their phones, customers will have no issues accessing banking services even if they’ve gone beyond their data cap.

“With the majority of our customers transacting online and in the BNZ app, we’re ensuring there are no barriers to them taking control of their banking whenever they choose,” he says.

Lindsay Zwart, Chief Enterprise Officer, Vodafone New Zealand said, “When it comes to important everyday tasks like banking, COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns have made our mobile devices even more indispensable than before.

“We’re delighted to make sure that no Vodafone customer needs to worry about data usage when accessing their banking services with BNZ,” she says.

Free mobile banking for BNZ and Vodafone customers begins today and will continue into 2022 and beyond.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url